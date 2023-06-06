Low-pressure area in Arabian Sea may turn into cyclone: Met office

A low-pressure area that has formed in the Arabian Sea can convert into a cyclone but it would take at least two days before this happens, a weather expert said on Monday, adding that they were closely monitoring the situation.

“A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea at around latitude 11.0 N & longitude 66.0 E at about 1,550km south/southwest of Karachi. Due to favourable meteorological conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression (strong LPA) by tomorrow evening and move initially in northwest direction,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News. He maintained that the low-pressure area had the potential to convert into a cyclone in the next two days, but at the moment, but no forecast about its direction could be made.

“We are closely monitoring the low-pressure area and currently none of the Pakistan coastal areas is under any threat. The PMD’s cyclone warning centre, Karachi, is keeping an over the weather system and will issue update accordingly,” Dr Sarfraz added.