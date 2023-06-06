Low-pressure area in Arabian Sea may turn into cyclone: Met office

A low-pressure area that has formed in the Arabian Sea can convert into a cyclone but it would take at least two days before this happens, a weather expert said on Monday, adding that they were closely monitoring the situation.
“A low-pressure area (LPA) has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea at around latitude 11.0 N & longitude 66.0 E at about 1,550km south/southwest of Karachi. Due to favourable meteorological conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a depression (strong LPA) by tomorrow evening and move initially in northwest direction,” Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz told The News. He maintained that the low-pressure area had the potential to convert into a cyclone in the next two days, but at the moment, but no forecast about its direction could be made.
“We are closely monitoring the low-pressure area and currently none of the Pakistan coastal areas is under any threat. The PMD’s cyclone warning centre, Karachi, is keeping an over the weather system and will issue update accordingly,” Dr Sarfraz added.
The police in Sachal encountered a suspected robber, resulting in his death while his accomplice managed to escape on...
A clash occurred between two student groups at the Maulvi Abdul Haq campus of the Federal Urdu University or Arts,...
An anti-terrorism court has awarded a 29-year imprisonment sentence to each of the three men accused in cases...
The Sindh High Court on Monday stopped the finalisation of the auction process for the collection of entry fees at...
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s president for the Karachi chapter of the party on Monday filed a petition in the...
The Higher Education Commission has issued a no-objection certificate to the Institute of Business Administration ...