POA asked to select tennis team for Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association should invite tennis players and hold trials to select national team for the Asian Games, former secretary of Pakistan Tennis Federation Asif Dar said while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

He said that POA has recently asked sports federations to provide list of players and officials for the Asian Games. “PTF held trials and announced the team in February this year for the Asian Games without organising any training/coaching camp and gave exemption to two players.

“This act of PTF had not only surprised everyone, but invited serious criticism from tennis fraternity as the aim was to select some blue-eyed in the team,” said Asif. He added that the current management of PTF completed its constitutional tenure on November 24th last year but was still holding office.

“Under these circumstances it is strongly recommended that POA instead of asking list from this unconstitutional body should immediately appoint an interim body,” said Asif. He added that the interim body should invite national players on the basis of their performance in the recently held National Games for a training camp.