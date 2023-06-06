 
close
Tuesday June 06, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Spain detains Irish cartel suspect

By AFP
June 06, 2023

DUBLIN: A senior member of an Irish transnational crime gang has been arrested in Spain for suspected gun running, Britain´s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced on Monday. Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin -- described by the UK law enforcement agency as “one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group” -- was arrested in Spain on Sunday evening.