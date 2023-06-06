Spain detains Irish cartel suspect

DUBLIN: A senior member of an Irish transnational crime gang has been arrested in Spain for suspected gun running, Britain´s National Crime Agency (NCA) announced on Monday. Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin -- described by the UK law enforcement agency as “one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group” -- was arrested in Spain on Sunday evening.
WASHINGTON, DC: US regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday for allegedly operating a “web of...
WASHINGTON: A treatment that involves genetically modifying the body’s own immune cells has been found to cut the...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s lawyers met with Justice Department attorneys on Monday as an investigation into the...
JAKARTA: The United States and China have sent warships to the multinational naval drills that began in Indonesia on...
BERLIN: German prosecutors charged a prominent member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party Monday with...
BRUSSELS: The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products...