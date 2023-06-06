German AfD politician charged over Nazi slogan

BERLIN: German prosecutors charged a prominent member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Monday with using a banned Nazi slogan in an election campaign. Bjoern Hoecke, the party´s regional leader in Thuringia, allegedly used the motto of the Nazi´s Stormtroopers SA paramilitary wing, “Everything for Germany”, the Halle prosecutor´s office said. Hoecke, a former history teacher, uttered the phrase in full knowledge of its “origin and meaning” in front of 250 people at a campaign event in 2021, according to prosecutors. The AfD won 10 percent of the vote in the general election that year. Hoecke is charged with “the public use of a symbol of a former National Socialist organisation”. The far-right politician “questioned the criminal relevance of his remark” through his lawyer, prosecutors said.
DUBLIN: A senior member of an Irish transnational crime gang has been arrested in Spain for suspected gun running,...
WASHINGTON, DC: US regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday for allegedly operating a “web of...
WASHINGTON: A treatment that involves genetically modifying the body’s own immune cells has been found to cut the...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s lawyers met with Justice Department attorneys on Monday as an investigation into the...
JAKARTA: The United States and China have sent warships to the multinational naval drills that began in Indonesia on...
BRUSSELS: The European Union will extend to September 15 restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products...