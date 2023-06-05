Steps to increase rice, wheat yield stressed

LAHORE : A meeting of the committee to carry out the latest research on development of quality seeds of rice, wheat and cotton was held at committee room of PU Vice-Chancellor's office. Rice Research and Development Board Chairman, Punjab, Shahzad Ali Malik, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Director Prof Dr Shakeel Ahmad and other officials participated in the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Shahzad Malik stressed the need for immediate steps to increase per acre yield of field crops through higher yielding varieties which is possible by rewarding breeders through a lucrative incentive package/scheme. He highlighted that out of five major field crops rice, maize, cotton, wheat and sugar cane, only two crops, rice and maize performed well due to high yield varieties with the main contribution of private sector. He said rice and maize helped Pakistan to achieve local demand, export earnings and import substitution. Malik reiterated that solution of the current situation lies in the agro-based economy and we need to focus on it seriously.