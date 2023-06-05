KU to offer post-doctoral research fellowship

The University of Karachi (KU) has decided to start a post-doctoral research fellowship which will start in January next year. The KU will be the first varsity in Sindh to start a post-doctorate programme. Dr Anila Amber Malik, head of the MPhil/PhD programme at the varsity, shared details of the programme at a meeting of the Board of Advanced Studies and Research. She said the two-year post-doctoral programme would be eligible for those candidates who had completed their PhD at least five years ago. The departments that could offer the new programme must have two PhD professors and one associate professor and each department will not have more than four post-doctoral research fellowships. Candidates applying for the fellowship must have five publications in HEC-recognised journals. They are also required to have at least two conference presentations in national and international conferences after PhD. There is no age limit for the fellowship whose candidates can also bring funding from an external agency to the department. The post-doctoral mentors would be experienced professors or associate Professors who would facilitate and supervise the post-doctoral fellows.