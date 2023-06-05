Ali, Zahid, Hasnain, Mazhar advance

KARACHI: M Ali, M Zahid, Malik Hasnain, and Mazhar Hayat moved into the second round of men’s singles in the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy at Union Club here on Sunday. Top seed Ali defeated Idrees Nooruddin 6-2, 6-1, Zahid won against Rayan Ahmed 6-0, 3-6, 10-6, Hasnain thrashed Yousuf Bin Abdullah 6-0, 6-1, and Mazhar beat Asad Ahmed 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. In the first round of under-13 singles, Arham Shehzad smashed Syed Abdullah 0-4, 5-4, 4-0, M Sufyan beat Arman Ali 4-1, 4-5, 4-0, and Nayel Sohaib defeated Huzaifa Zahid 4-0, 4-1.
