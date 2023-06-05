BD call up uncapped duo for Afghanistan Test

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday called up uncapped batsman Shahadat Hossain and fast bowler Mushfik Hasan for the one-off Test against Afghanistan later this month. The Afghan Test side will arrive on June 10 to play the match, which starts on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the capital Dhaka. Chittagong Division’s 21-year old middle-order batsman Hossain made his first-class debut in 2021 and scored 1,265 runs from 20 first-class games, with two hundreds and 10 fifties. Hasan, a 20-year-old fast bowler, took 49 wickets from 13 first-class matches, including three five-wicket hauls, after he burst onto the scene in the 2022 first-class season for Rangpur Division. Both Hossain and Hasan impressed for Bangladesh A in the just-concluded series against the West Indies A team.