Dr Yasmin Rashid smiles during a PTI rally. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in the Jinnah House attack case was the result of a flawed investigation, it has emerged.

According to police sources, Yasmin Rashid was not named in the case filed on May 9.

They say the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) included her name in the Jinnah House attack case, but the Lahore police and the prosecution could not prove her role in vandalism and arson.

In the FIR, her presence was shown only outside the Jinnah House.

Police sources say that after acquittal in case number 96, Yasmin Rashid has been summoned in case number 97, registered under terrorism and other provisions for vandalism near Girja Chowk.

Besides Yasmin Rashid and other leaders, over 400 unidentified people have been named in the case.

In one video clip, Yasmeen Rashid asked the crowd to go towards the Corps Commander’s House and in another video, she asked them not to enter the house. It should be noted that an anti-terrorism court in Lahore had acquitted her in the Jinnah House attack case yesterday.