CAST, Rescue 1122 conduct mock flood exercise

Rawalpindi : Rescue 1122 and Centre of Advanced Studies, Health and Technology (CAST) conducted a mock flood exercise at Rawal Dam. The exercise was aimed at assessing the preparedness of different departments in case of likely flooding and other natural calamities, says a press release.

Before the advent of monsoon, the administrations and other departments always try to make necessary arrangements. Due to high level of water inflow in Nullah Leh and its tributaries during monsoon, the local administrations of twin cities, rescue teams and civil defense also make their respective preparations to tackle any untoward situation. The aim of the flood mock exercise was to improve liaison between different organisations and to show the level of coordination among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and MD CAST Dr Tayab Hassan Malik reviewed the mock exercise. They called upon volunteers and students to play their role in emergencies.

Rescue 1122 Officer Rawalpindi Kamran Shahid called upon the Higher Education Commission to make emergency response and first aim compulsory in colleges and universities. MD CAST Dr Tayab Hassan Malik said that last year the CAST in collaboration with Rescue 1122 provided first aid training free of cost to students and faculty. In the end souvenirs were distributed among the distinguished guests.