‘Shuhada Model College’ approved for police children

Islamabad : The Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain have approved the establishment of ‘Islamabad Police Shuhada Model College’ for the Islamabad Capital Police.

The college will be built at police line headquarters. Children of police martyrs and police personnel will be able to get quality education in Police College. Shortly after the establishment of the college, it will be given the status of Cadet College.

The Federal Education Minister approves college keeping in mind the sacrifices of police martyrs. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan thanks the Interior Minister and the Minister for Education for the approval of Police Shuhada Model College. ‘Police Shuhada Model College’ will be the biggest initiative for the welfare of Islamabad Police personnel after the approval of Capital Police Hospital. With the establishment of the college, the children of Islamabad Capital Police officials will now be able to get quality education at a lower cost.