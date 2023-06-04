700 girls from 10 varsities to feature in Pink Games

LAHORE : Around 700 female athletes from ten universities will exhibit their skills in seven games – athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the Pink Games scheduled to be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider said that the female students of 10 universities such as Punjab University, Govt College for Women University, Lahore College for Women University, Kinnaird College Women University, Lahore Garrison University, University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Central Punjab, University of Management and Technology and UVAS.

“Rs 7 lakh cash prize will be given to winners and Rs 5 lakh to runners up in hockey event. The winners and runners up of athletics and basketball will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. The winners and runners up of archery, badminton, cricket and table tennis will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively”.

Rafia Haider said that along with sports, the Pink Games will also lead the way for the social development of women. “It is first time that Pink Games are being organized for female athletes. Pink Games aim to highlight the role of young women in all walks of life”.

She said that after Pink Games, three more events - Pink Youth Icon Awards, Pink Youth Conference and Pink Photography will also be held to provide maximum opportunities to young females to express their potential in their respective fields. “The principals and VCs of women colleges and universities will oversee the administrative affairs of the Pink Games where the girl students will also be involved in the managerial assignments”.

“Women have an important role in the development of a society. “The purpose of organizing Pink Games is to bring our sisters and daughters towards sports and healthy activities”.

She said that the Pink Games will provide an ideal platform to trace fresh sports talent among female students. “The basic objective of Pink Games is to attract maximum number of women towards sports activities,” she added.