KMC hands over six buses to Karachi University

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) handed over six student buses to the University of Karachi on Saturday.

KMC Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman visited the campus and met KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and others to deliver the buses to the varsity’s transport department. The KU VC and KMC administrator also signed a memorandum of understanding at the VC Secretariat.Dr Rehman said on the occasion that the KMC had handed over four point buses to the varsity in the recent past and now, it had given six more buses.

“We are signing the MoU today, but we had already started the process a few weeks back to provide a fleet of buses to the KU. The KMC will also take part in the road carpeting, plantation drives, maintenance of KU’s infrastructure, and other projects within the premises of the university,” the KMC administrator said.

He added that the varsities had a major role to play in the development of the cities and societies, which was why the KMC was trying to facilitate the KU.

He remarked that the KU was doing an extraordinary job despite having limited resources. He mentioned that professors were considered as the policymakers around the world and our teaching faculty could also do the same job if they were provided with basic facilities.

The KU VC said that it was good to see that an alumnus had come back to help his alma mater and was doing wonderful work for the betterment of the campus.

He informed the ceremony that Dr Rehman had initiated a joint plantation drive on the campus and helped the varsity repair several roads in the recent past.

He said the KMC had also committed to providing ambulance and fire tender to the campus.