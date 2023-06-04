Bilawal’s efforts to resolve water issue of Karachi: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has expressed optimism that the water problem of Karachi will be resolved as a result of efforts being made by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the water supply issue was a longstanding problem of Karachi that even persisted during the era of former mayor Abdul Sattar Afghani belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami.

Ghani’s statement comes a week after PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said the prime minister was keenly focusing the development of Sindh, particularly Karachi. Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the K-IV water supply project, he had said two major political parties of Karachi voted for the prime minister and his government enjoyed a “super majority” in Sindh. He said the people of Sindh also pinned hopes on the prime minister for the resolution of their issues.

Bilawal said the K-IV project faced an immense delay and that Karachi needed “Shehbaz Speed” for the resolution of its issues.

In his statement, Ghani said he was a political activist from Karachi “who knows well the problems of the people of the city”. He said Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman had repeatedly addressed press conferences these days as if he had assumed the office of the Karachi mayor.The provincial labour minister said the political opponents of the PPPP were not ready to accept its recent victory in the local government elections held in the city.

He said the ruling Peoples Party had expressed serious reservations about the process of the population census held in Sindh. He said Karachi was the heart of Sindh and the PPP would not allow anyone to do injustice to the province.