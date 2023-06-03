Promotion of local industries priority of KP govt: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Excise and Taxation Haji Manzoor Afridi has said that the promotion of local industries is one of the priorities of the provincial government and in this context, investors are not only being encouraged, but they are also given maximum incentives.He was speaking to a delegation of the Peshawar industrial community at his office in the Civil Secretariat. The delegation apprised the minister of some of their problems and difficulties, to which the minister gave a patient hearing and assured his support.Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, chief executive KPEZDMC and senior officers of Small Industries Development Board were also present on the occasion.

Manzoor Khan Afridi listened carefully to the delegation’s grievances regarding taxation and assured that the provincial government would do more than it could. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had abundant natural resources as well as enormous scope for industry and trade whereas despite the distance from the sea, there are plenty of opportunities for the development of industries in the province.