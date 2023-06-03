Course on solid waste management to be introduced at AIOU

Islamabad:Dr Akhtar Hameed Khan Memorial Trust (AHKMT) has expressed its willingness to introduce a course on waste management in collaboration with the Department of Environmental Sciences at the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)’s Islamabad campus, says a press release.AHKMT CEO Sumaira Gul in her concluding remarks at the certificate distribution ceremony of a three-day training workshop on the subject held in Islamabad said that the trust has been working on solid waste and sanitation models not only in the downtrodden areas across the country.

“This training workshop is an orientation session, after this, the students will be able to get training for six months at the Integrated Resource Recovery Centre (IRRC). AHKMT’s Integrated Resource Recovery Centers established across the country in Sakrand, Islamabad and Mardan manage the waste generated in these cities in a decentralized manner with a focus on source separation of waste through community participation,” she added.

AHKMT Chairman Fayyaz Baqir in his online address spoke about the importance of solid waste management. He said that the government cannot do anything without the participation of its citizens as keeping the country clean is a common responsibility of all of us. He stressed the need of joining hands with government and playing a role in keeping the country clean.

The three day training workshop was organised by AHKMT in collaboration with AIOU’s Department of Environmental Sciences Chairperson Dr Sofia Khalid and Office of research Assistant Director Dr Saima Nasir. More than 60 students participated in the workshop.Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sofia Khalid said that solid waste is a major issued faced by Pakistan. She also called upon the students to share their ideas in addressing the issue. Dr Saima Nasir was of the view that students will have to think about earning for the country and after the training they can start their start-up.

Ayesha Khan, from Hashoo Foundation also shed light on importance of skill development of youth in solid waste management and offered partnership for skill development entrepreneurship training in collaboration with AHKMT and AIOU. AHKMT Board Member Almas Shakoor in her address said that improper waste management practises can contaminate the air, water, and soil, harming the environment and people in the process. As a result, it’s crucial to adopt effective waste management techniques in order to save the environment such processing the waste through IRRCs.