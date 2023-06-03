UK-HSA keen to modernise IPH disease prevention system

LAHORE:The mission of the UK Health Security Agency (UK-HSA) visited the Institute of Public Health (IPH) and had a detailed discussion with Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir and her technical team about creating a robust system using modern information technology for improving disease prevention and detection system. The UK-HSA mission included Country Head Pakistan Dr M Sartaj, Subject Specialist IT-Based Interventions Dr Paul Clearly and Subject Specialist Surveillance, Outbreak and Investigations Miss Chole Byer. Director Health CDC Dr Yadullah and Punjab Health Advisor UK-HSA Dr Saeed Akhtar were also present on this occasion.

Talking to delegation, Dr Zarfishan said that Pakistan was the signatory of the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005 under which it was our prime responsibility to strengthen various technical areas of the health sector and capacity building of our staff should be done on modern lines. Dr Zarfishan said that a comprehensive strategy of preventing, detecting and responding to diseases should be adopted so that epidemics can be prevented from spreading. She said that the Health Security Agency, UK was providing technical assistance to Pakistani institutions to strengthen the public health sector. Dr Sartaj on this occasion said that the Health Security Agency would provide technical support to IPH experts in environmental epidemiology and e-learning programmes.