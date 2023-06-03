Anti-poverty plan

Poverty reduction is the most important agenda for the least developed countries. In spite of modest-to-extensive economic growth in many developing countries, millions are still struggling to meet their basic needs. As far as we are concerned, Pakistan has not been one of the developing countries to experience extensive economic growth. We are still caught in the current account trap as we have failed to increase exports and depend too heavily on imports.
Reducing poverty levels will require a greater emphasis on education, tax reform and addressing social inequalities, particularly the exclusion of women in the economy, education and healthcare.
Saira Mushtaq
Kasur
