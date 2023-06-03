PCB calls players for specialised camps

LAHORE: Thirteen spinners and 11 fast bowlers have been selected to undergo specialised men's camps at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The camps aim to develop a strong core of players ahead of the upcoming season. Fourteen batters will also be part of the camps, which will be held from 10th to 15th June for spinners and 16th to 21st June for fast bowlers.The selection committee has invited players from the Pakistan men's team, Shaheens, and the U19 side to participate in the camps. The players will receive training under the guidance of national team and NCA coaches. These camps will assist the selectors in finalising the best possible squad for Pakistan's two-Test series in Sri Lanka in July, which marks the beginning of the third cycle of the World Test Championship for the national side.

However, certain players have been exempted from the camp due to various reasons. Mohammad Nawaz is undergoing rehabilitation for a finger injury, Sarfaraz Ahmed has personal commitments, and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are traveling for Hajj. Players who have been granted NOC to participate in county cricket or other leagues will be allowed to continue featuring in those competitions.The following is the list of invited players: Spinners – Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usama Mir and Zahid Mehmood

Fast bowlers - Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani Batters – Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir.