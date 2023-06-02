Govt announces PM’s Laptop Scheme-III

Islamabad:The Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced provision of laptops to talented students under Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme (Phase-III).

The Scheme aims to provide high-quality, latest laptops to young and talented students studying in public sector universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) across the country. As many as 100,000 laptops will be awarded to talented students on merit through an online and transparent system. Students can apply through a dedicated online portal www.pmyp­.gov.pk till June 20, 2023. The purpose of this scheme is to bring improvement in the quality of science and technology education, including ICT. The project will also increase productivity and efficiency by providing advanced IT technologies to the students. It is pertinent to mention that in the past, two similar schemes have been successfully executed under the same programme executed by Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. The eligibility criteria for awarding laptops to the students is that they must be studying in Public Sector Universities/ Degree Awarding Institutes duly recognized by HEC.

Students must be enrolled till June 30, 2023. For students who are enrolled in any five-year programme, they must be admitted after June 30, 2018 and before June 30, 2023; while for four-year programme the students must be admitted after June 30, 2019 and before June 30, 2023. Similarly, students enrolled in a two-year programme must be admitted after June 30, 2021 and before June 30, 2023. For 3.5, 2.5 and 1.5 years programme, the starting admission dates are December 31, 2019, December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021, while the end date is same for all the three programmes i.e. June 30, 2023. Students enrolled in PhD/MS/ MPhil or equivalent 18-year programmes should not be enrolled in a weekend programme.

Students’ eligibility and enrolment status as defined above shall be validated on the day of distribution of laptops at the respective HEI. Only those students who have applied timely through online portal and selected as per specified criteria will be awarded the laptop. The laptops will be distributed on merit basis to students of all degree programmes including BS (16 Years), MS/MPhil (18 Years) & PhD. Laptops’ share will be calculated on the enrolment basis in each degree programme. Students must have secured 70% marks in the semester system, and 60% marks in the annual system. CGPA/ GPA to Percentage conversion shall be governed by the HEC-defined formula.

The top meritorious students against the allocated quota of each department/ programme will be considered for the award of laptops as per their respective quota (year-wise or semester-wise).