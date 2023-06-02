Work on installation of street lights resumed in Sector D-12

Islamabad:The project involving Rs28.10 million to install street lights in Sector D-12 will be resumed this week after a delay of a few months due to some legal complications.

According to the details, the work on this project was stopped as a contractor who failed to get the contract filed a case in a court of law. Subsequently, the work was stopped for an indefinite period but now this legal issue has been resolved. All other issues including price escalation have also been addressed and now the contractor has assured the civic authority that he would complete the project in next three months. It is pertinent to mention here that ratio of street crimes in Sector D-12 has increased in recent months as there are no street lights on most of the roads. The residents of this sector have also raised this issue with the concerned authorities and requested them to address this issue. A former Mayor of Islamabad in 2016 also took a keen interest in the development of Sector D-12 and he directed the relevant wing to install street lights on all roads of this sector.

Now the civic agency has maintained that the installation of street lights on the road will certainly help control street crimes in this sector. Efforts are also underway in this sector to provide other basic amenities to the residents. An official has said, "Re-initiation of uplift projects in recently developed sectors is our top priority and all genuine issues of residents of these sectors will be amicably resolved to ensure their practical participation in the future development of the city." He said, "The project to install street lights in Sector D-12 was stopped due to litigation but now all legal issues have been resolved. The contractor will complete the project in the next three months."