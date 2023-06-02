Mishandling patients

I came across a recent incident of a post graduate medical doctor who allegedly sustained a traumatic head injury due to the actions of violent patient attendants in a hospital. It was shocking news for the medical community. Next I saw a picture of the same doctor who had been subsequently transferred to an ICU setting with bright lights surrounded by multiple visitors taking photos with flash mode still on. That was equally shocking.
There should be more awareness around how to manage patients after a head injury. They need to be kept in a low stimulation environment with dim lighting and low background noise to aid brain recovery and reduce their cognitive demand. Visitors should be avoided or kept to a minimum.
Dr Aaisha Khan
Ireland
