US slaps sanctions on Sudan warring sides as ceasefire crumbles

KHARTOUM: The United States announced sanctions on Thursday on Sudanese leaders it blames for the breakdown of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts after shelling and air strikes killed 18 civilians at a Khartoum market.For nearly seven weeks, Khartoum and other parts of Sudan have been gripped by deadly fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, both of which Washington held responsible for violating the ceasefire and provoking “appalling” bloodshed.
Fighting continued on Thursday, with witnesses reporting “heavy artillery fire” in north Khartoum, days after the two sides had agreed to extend a ceasefire meant to allow essential aid deliveries.On Wednesday, the army blasted RSF bases in the capital after pulling out of the truce talks in the Saudi city of Jeddah, accusing its rival of violating the ceasefire. “Eighteen civilians were killed and 106 wounded” by army shelling and air strikes on a market in south Khartoum, a committee of human rights lawyers said.
