Home dept orders release of 14 people

The Sindh Home Department on Thursday ordered the release of 14 persons who were imprisoned earlier this month under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

A handout said the home department had issued separate orders for the release of these 14 persons, who were imprisoned under the MPO on charges of blocking roads, disrupting law and order, and inciting others to hold violent protest sit-ins. These persons were arrested from different districts of Karachi. The review committee formed for the purpose had received a total of 20 applications for the release of the persons arrested under the MPO.

Sindh Home Secretary Syed Ejaz Ali Shah chaired the review committee, which, after evaluating all the cases, ordered the release of 14 prisoners. The committee ordered the release of Syed Farrukh Shah, Salman Mohammadi, Waqas, Zaid Hussain, Asif Kamran, Muhammad Usman, Munsif Ali, Abdul Basit, Kamaluddin, Muhammad Faisal, M Farooq, Mona and Fauzia Siddiqui.

The superintendents of the district prisons of Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Badin, Jacobabad and Naushahro Feroze have been asked to set free these persons if not wanted in any other case.