Cellular service provider introduces new fee

ISLAMABAD: The country’s largest cellular service provider has introduced a new fee of Rs5 on all transactions made through its financial service application ‘Jazz Cash’. The ‘transaction fee’ will be charged from the customers in the month of June, 2023.
According to sources in the company and records available, the retailers and customers will have to pay the additional amount of Rs5 to ‘Jazz Cash’ on each transaction, which was not charged earlier. “We have been permitted to charge the fee by the State Bank of Pakistan through a circular on May 12, 2023,” the company’s spokesperson, Khayyam Siddiqui, said while responding to the query asked by The News.
