Triumphs of women in education showcased

Rawalpindi:Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) highlights the exceptional achievements of its students and alumni in a special event.Organized by the Students Affairs Office under the visionary guidance of the esteemed Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid, the event aimed to inspire and celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of FJWU's talented student community.

The event was honoured by the presence of Ms. Syeda Huma Batool, a prominent alumna of FJWU and a trailblazer in her own right. Ms. Batool, the owner and chairperson of Alvir Airways and the managing director of Vantage Laboratories, shared her inspiring journey of success alongside other outstanding student achievers. The event witnessed a remarkable turnout as students, faculty, and staff gathered to applaud their peers' exceptional accomplishments. It provided a platform for students from diverse departments to showcase their talents and share their inspiring success stories. Amna Azeem, Department of Behavioural Sciences - A recipient of the prestigious Milhar Award, 1st position holder in the Kirrat Competition, and a representative of FJWU in Naat and Kirrat competitions at the divisional level. Amna's unwavering commitment to excellence is also reflected in her role as a chorus member of FJWU Taranna.

Ayesha Khalil, Department of Behavioural Sciences - A remarkable athlete and a key member of the University Martial Arts and Basketball teams. Ayesha's exceptional contributions were recognized through the Milkar's Flood Heroes Award, highlighting her dedication to making a positive impact. Lareeb Tauqeer, Commerce Department - A brilliant student who secured a gold medal and currently contributes her expertise at the Associate Press of Pakistan, showcasing her commitment to journalistic excellence. Sajjal Arif, Department of Behavioural Sciences - A driven individual, serving as an invaluable HR Manager at Nafedu Organization, where she plays a vital role in fostering talent and organizational development. Saman Faraz, Department of Defence and Diplomatic Studies - A compassionate leader and the founder of Supporting Hands Welfare, an organidation that has extended support to more than 50 deserving families, truly exemplifying the spirit of philanthropy.

Noor Fatima Mirza, Department of Mathematical Sciences - A brilliant mind honored with the esteemed Best Literary Raptor award by the National Council of Arts (NCA), and a distinguished presenter at international conferences, showcasing her intellect and literary prowess. Syeda Huma Batool - The esteemed chief guest herself, a woman of immense influence and accomplishment.