Turkish envoy thanked Pakistan’s support

Islamabad:Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pachi said that the people of Turkey will never forget the way the Pakistani people and government supported Turkey in the recent earthquake in Turkey, says a press release.He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari to greet on the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On this occasion, he thanked the President of ICCI for giving valuable donations to the victims of the earthquake and presented certificates of appreciation on behalf of the Government of Turkey.The ambassador of Turkey thanked ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari and the delegation. He said that the relationship between Pakistan and Turkey is an example, I hope the relationship between the two will be stronger in the future.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that these words of the President of Turkiye are closest to the truth that Pakistan and Turkey were two countries and one nation.

What happens in Ankara, we feel in Islamabad, he expressed and added, Turkiye has supported Pakistan in every hour of difficulty and hoped that under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye will become a strong economic power and a stronghold of the Islamic world.