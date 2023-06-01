RBISE chairman, controller visit exam centres

Rawalpindi: Chairman of the Educational Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, and Controller of Examinations, Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres.

Chairman of the Educational Board Rawalpindi, Muhammad Adnan, conducted visits to various examination centres as part of the Intermediate First Annual Examination 2023 series. Controller of Examinations, Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, visited various examination centres. He visited Caps College Rawalpindi, Asghar Mall College Rawalpindi, Muslim School Saidpuri Gate Rawalpindi, and Madrasa Millia Islamiya School Rawalpindi.

Controller of Examinations Sajid Mahmood Farooqi said that as responsible citizens, it is our national and moral duty to make every possible effort to prevent the inclination towards cheating during the examination. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi is fully committed to curbing any form of cheating or violation of rules and regulations during the examination. You should also fully support the board in this endeavour so that the examination can be conducted with complete transparency and to the best of its ability.