Thursday June 01, 2023
MS Nursing degree to be completed in 18 months

By Our Correspondent
June 01, 2023

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to fast-track its MS Nursing degree. The 24-month degree programme will now be completed in 18 months.

This was announced by UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore while addressing a meeting of the heads of teaching and administrative departments at Jinnah Campus on Wednesday.

He said that the university was fast-tracking the MS Nursing programme on the directions of the caretaker chief minister to overcome the problem of shortage of faculty in nursing.He said that the teaching hours were being increased from eight hours a day to 10 or 12 hours a day to complete the degree.