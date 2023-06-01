No-Tobacco Day observed

LAHORE:The Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) organised a walk and a seminar on World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday.

The purpose of walk and seminar was to raise awareness among the masses about the dangers associated with the use of tobacco, healthy living and protection of future generations. PIFD faculty members, students, staff and the people from different occupations participated in the walk. Renowned Psychiatrist Dr M Imtiaz Afzal was the resource person. He highlighted the hazardous health effects of tobacco use, importance of quitting tobacco and role of government and individuals in reducing this habit from society. It is pertinent to mention here that the World Health Organisation celebrates the World No Tobacco Day on May 31 every year to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable disease it causes.