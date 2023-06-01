FIA summons Moonis today

Former federal minister and leader of PML-Q Moonis Elahi. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned Moonis Elahi, son of former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi, in person for the third time in an inquiry related to money laundering and assets beyond means.

Earlier, the FIA had summoned Moonis in person twice but he didn’t appear before the FIA investigation team. The agency in its call-up notice claimed that as per the report of the Financial Monitoring Unit, a noteworthy surge was observed in Moonis Elahi’s personal accounts between the years 2021 and 2022. The agency stated that the one Amir Sohail, a prime accused in the investigation submitted Rs52.5 million in different accounts of Moonis through eight transactions without any plausible reason. The FIA asked Moonis to appear on June 1 (today) along with his CNIC and bank account details and other relevant documents. It is pertinent to mention here that Moonis is abroad nowadays. He had left Pakistan before the PTI dissolved the Punjab Assembly.