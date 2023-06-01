Irfan for finishing £190m scam probe at earliest

Irfan Qadir. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Irfan Qadir said on Wednesday that probe into the Al Qadir trust scam should be concluded at the earliest because the facts of the case are very clear and unambiguous.

Addressing a news conference here, he said the amount of £190 million from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had to be deposited in the state of Pakistan’s account but the agency was hoodwinked and the money was handed over to a business tycoon. The Special Assistant said that it was a big scam which should be decided at the earliest. He called for adopting a zero-tolerance policy against such corrupt practices.