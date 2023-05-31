Jordan’s Crown Prince set to marry Saudi national on June 1

AMMAN: Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is scheduled to marry Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif on June 1 in a highly anticipated royal wedding. As the son of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Crown Prince Al Hussein’s wedding is set to be the biggest royal celebration of 2023. The bride-to-be received her bachelor’s degree in architecture from Syracuse University.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the eagerly awaited wedding ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

The Jordanian royal wedding is expected to witness global country heads, Jordanian community leaders, prominent members of society, family members, friends and celebrities come together to celebrate the bride and groom.

The couple will welcome several international royal guests and dignitaries, including Princess Hisakoa and Princess Tsuguko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.