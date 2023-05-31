Teenage seminary student killed in celebratory wedding firing

A teenage seminary student was killed and another person wounded during celebratory firing in the early hours of Tuesday in Nusrat Bhutto Colony of District Central. Police reported that the incident took place at a wedding ceremony within the jurisdiction of the Sharea Noor Jahan police station. Witnesses said that the celebratory gunfire turned deadly, leading to the demise of 17-year-old Abu Bakar Rajput, son of Shahid Rajput, and leaving 35-year-old Muawiya, son of Altaf, injured. Police and rescue teams rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police, following the initial investigation, stated that the tragic incident occurred when celebratory gunfire was being discharged at the function. Three men, identified as Haris, Shahbaz and Alam Zaib, were taken into custody and a case was registered against them.
The Sindh transport department has decided to launch an operation for the immediate removal of CNG kits from school...
The funeral prayer for a martyred police constable was offered at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Tuesday. The...
Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday inaugurated a solar power system capable of producing 60...
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has ruled out the possibility of a...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the home department, the provincial police chief and others on a...
A man killed his wife, a mother of six, by hitting her with a heavy stone at their home in the Orangi Town...