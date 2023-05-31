Teenage seminary student killed in celebratory wedding firing

A teenage seminary student was killed and another person wounded during celebratory firing in the early hours of Tuesday in Nusrat Bhutto Colony of District Central. Police reported that the incident took place at a wedding ceremony within the jurisdiction of the Sharea Noor Jahan police station. Witnesses said that the celebratory gunfire turned deadly, leading to the demise of 17-year-old Abu Bakar Rajput, son of Shahid Rajput, and leaving 35-year-old Muawiya, son of Altaf, injured. Police and rescue teams rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police, following the initial investigation, stated that the tragic incident occurred when celebratory gunfire was being discharged at the function. Three men, identified as Haris, Shahbaz and Alam Zaib, were taken into custody and a case was registered against them.