Conference on nanotechnology held at UoH

HARIPUR: A one-day international conference on new trends in nanotechnology was organised at the University of Haripur on Tuesday. The conference was jointly organised by Chairman Department of Physics Dr. Fayaz and Dr Syed Mohammad Ali, Chairman Department of Microbiology of the University of Haripur, along with their teams. Dr. Kamran Rehan, Assistant Professor, Physics performed as stage secretary.

Vice-Chancellor Virtual University, Pakistan, Prof. Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti spoke as a chief guest about the history of nanotechnology and its importance in modern times as well as opportunities and challenges of this technology in Pakistani universities and asked the participating students to take full advantage of these opportunities.

Earlier in his welcoming address, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shafiqurur Rahman welcomed the distinguished local as well as international speakers, professors, students and participants. He specifically highlighted the need and importance of academic and research collaboration between universities.

Several experts addressed the conference and students and participants from various universities and organizations presented research papers during the day-long conference.Later a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the University of Haripur and Comsats University, Abbottabad Campus. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shafiq Ur Rehman and Director COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus, Professor Dr Maruf Shah signed the MoU. On this occasion, University of Haripur Registrar Riaz Muhammad, Prof. M Omar, Dr. Shiraz Khan and others from Comsats University, Additional Registrar Muhammad Naeem and his team were also present.