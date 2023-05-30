Pakistan Energy Conference 2023 begins today

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), the representative body of the oil and gas sectors in Pakistan, will organise its flagship event, Pakistan Energy Conference 2023, on Tuesday in Islamabad under the theme ‘Securing our Energy Future’.
Pakistan Energy Conference aims to provide a valuable platform for the launch of Pakistan Energy Outlook document, along with insightful sessions covering the entire energy supply chain of the country.
The event will be attended by the senior and top echelons of the Ministry of Energy and the industry, who will address the conference.It will also be attended by the CEOs of NOCs and IOCs, heads of organisations, government officials, industry professionals, media, academia and top experts from the energy industry. The conference will highlight key energy issues along with the respective possible solutions for sustainability.
