20,000 youngsters registered as LG volunteers, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said more than 20,000 young people have got themselves registered as local government volunteers across Punjab and this figure was double than the target of registering 10,000 volunteers under this initiative.

He said that coming forward of young people in such a large number was a manifestation of the people's trust in our policies besides an evidence of the fact that our youth had a great passion for social service. Ibrahim Murad said that only three days were left for the registration of volunteers and the last date for this purpose had been fixed as May 31.

He said that the registration of volunteers was going on in every district of Punjab. He assured that the services of the volunteers participating in this programme will be duly acknowledged. They will be issued experience certificates, appreciation letters as well as documents for recognizing their services, he added.

He urged the youth, who had the spirit for national service, to come forward and practically play their role for the development of the country. He said that these volunteers will assist the government in quick resolution of local problems and speedy provision of quality municipal services.

They will help to ensure the cleanliness of their areas and play their role in improving the health facilities provided by the local bodies, he added. He said that the volunteers will work to beautify their areas and plant trees etc. Ibrahim Murad said that these volunteers will also work for timely completion of ongoing development projects in their areas. Volunteers will organize sports competitions, cultural programs and recreational activities locally, he added.