ACE books Dreshaks for usurping state land

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has registered a First Information Report against former PTI Punjab minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, former PTI MPA Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Dreshak and Irrigation Department officials for illegally occupying state land in Jampur, Rajanpur. According to the FIR, the Dareshak family has been illegally occupying 17 Marlas of state land for 15 years and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. On contact, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak declined to comment on the issue. However, he shared the revenue record presented by the Irrigation Department to the deputy commissioner concerned in which the list of encroachers was shared. The record shows that the Dreshak family was not among the encroachers. After the FIR, the superintending engineer, Derajat Canal Circle, has presented the revenue report to the deputy commissioner.
