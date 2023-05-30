May 9 riots: JIT summons Imran today

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on May 18, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing May-9 riots has summoned former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for Tuesday (today).

The JIT has issued call-up notices to Imran Khan, requesting his appearance before the investigators. The former premier will be questioned regarding the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9.

The sources said that the investigators have already obtained details from the arrested suspects regarding their connection with Zaman Park. On May 27, the Punjab Home Department established a JIT to investigate the incidents of vandalism and arson at corps commander’s house (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification, issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi was appointed as the convener of the JIT. The JIT comprises four other officers from the provincial police force, as mentioned in the notification.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said separately that Imran Khan’s trial in May-9 riots case under the Army Act could not be ruled out, as he was the main culprit behind all those attacks taking place at GHQ in Islamabad, corps commander’s house in Lahore, and other military installations.

Defence Minister Kh Asif said Imran Khan’s trial under the Army Act could not be ruled out. Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath’ on Monday, he said the PTI chief used all negative tactics against the government and the army, but when he felt he had reached blind alley, he started calling the establishment that talks should be held with him. He said whatever regrets shown by Imran Khan about the May 9 attacks during the past few days were merely a ploy and those were not his sincere words.

Rana Sanaullah told a private TV channel on Monday he believed that the PTI chief must be tried under the Army Act, but final decision in that regard would be made by the military authorities investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the names of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case, on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi.

After the May-9 riots, Imran Khan’s and names of dozens of PTI leaders have already been included in the no-fly list.

Separately, talking to The News, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said on Monday the law was equal for all no matter it was Imran Khan or his wife Bushra Sahiba. “Imran Ahmed Niazi thinks he is above the law,” she added.