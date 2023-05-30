Ukraine parliament approves sanctions against Iran

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv´s parliament on Monday approved a sanctions package against Russia´s ally Iran, accused of sending weapons to Moscow during its more than year-long invasion of Ukraine. The package was approved by parliament one day after Ukraine said Russia used Iranian Shahed drones in the largest UAV attack on the capital since the beginning of the invasion. “The resolution synchronises Ukrainian sanctions with the actions of the entire civilised world on the path to the complete isolation of Iran,” the Ukrainian parliament said on its website.

The package includes a ban on “military and dual-use goods” with Iran and the “suspension of economic and financial obligations in favour of residents of Iran.” It still needs to be signed into law by Zelensky -- a formality as the Ukrainian leader submitted the bill himself. Zelensky had last week appealed directly to Iranians, asking: “Why do you want to be accomplices in Russian terror?”

His adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on Sunday that Kyiv was hit by dozens of Shahed drones and called Iran a “terrorist regime.” “Tehran has become a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities,” Podolyak said on Twitter.