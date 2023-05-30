LCWU launches smart classroom to enhance student-teacher interaction

LAHORE:The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) took a significant step towards embracing digital education and empowering female students with the inauguration of a state-of-the-art smart classroom.

The event was graced by the presence of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanvir Hussain, here on Monday and marked the collaboration between LCWU and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in support of the HEC Vision 2025 ICT programs for "Transformation towards Smart Universities."

The smart classroom, equipped with advanced technology and interactive tools, aims to enhance student-teacher interaction through online and distance learning, bridging the gap between faculty and students of LCWU and Rawalpindi Women University (RWU). The initiative also enables interactive communication with 50 other smart classroom sites established throughout Pakistan in all provinces. The LCWU smart classroom features an 86-inch Idea Hub with 16 microphones and 30 Video Digital Image Stabilisation (VDIs) for students. It offers eLearning, virtual desktops, interactive whiteboards, classroom control systems, live virtual classrooms, on-demand collaboration, interactive displays, and an interactive control centre.

This state-of-the-art facility will provide an innovative and exciting learning experience for both faculty and students. Furthermore, the LCWU smart classroom project will support the National Academy for Higher Education of HEC in conducting faculty development programmes virtually across universities in Pakistan, fostering continuous growth and professional development.

While addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain expressed his interest in the smart classroom and emphasised the importance of embracing technology in education. He stated, "The collaboration between LCWU and HEC marks a significant milestone in transforming universities into smart institutions. The smart classroom initiative will revolutionise the learning experience, bridge educational gaps, and empower students to thrive in the digital age."

The minister also emphasised the prime responsibility of ensuring quality education for every individual in the country. He expressed his delight in seeing Lahore College for Women University playing its vital role in shaping society by developing the intellectual capabilities of young women and engaging them in social action and IT projects.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Bushra Mirza also expressed her gratitude for the support and collaboration with HEC. She stated, "LCWU is proud to be at the forefront of the HEC Vision 2025 ICT programs. We are committed to providing our students with the best possible learning opportunities and empowering them with digital skills that will open doors to endless possibilities in the future."

Dr Bushra Mirza also highlighted LCWU's active involvement in the E-Rozgaar Programme, launched in 2017. The programme empowers female youth with the digital skills necessary for online freelancing opportunities. LCWU has successfully continued the program, offering training in web development, digital media marketing, and creative design.

The overwhelming response to the program's first batch resulted in 170 students registering and successfully completing two months of hands-on training in these domains. Additionally, LCWU has partnered with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Programme.

In collaboration with NAVTTC, LCWU's Department of Mass Communication provides high-tech skills training in digital marketing, search engine optimization, and documentary and filmmaking. As a testament to the program's success, 38 trainees have secured job placements, and seven startups have been incubated.

At the end of the ceremony, the Chief Guest distributed certificates to the students of E-Rozgaar and NAVTEC for the successful completion of their courses. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Dr Intesar Ahmed, Registrar LCWU Babar Ali Khan, Director IT Sibtain-ul-Hassan, and Director General PITB Sajid Latif, the faculty and students also participated.