First Chinese does his PhD at PU

LAHORE:Tian Shooting, a student of Punjab University, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, has completed his PhD degree in History. He is the first Chinese student to receive this honour. He completed his research paper under the supervision of Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain.

The title of his research paper was ‘History of Higher Education in Pakistan: A Special Study of Punjab University’. The teachers and students of the history department congratulated Tian Shooting and Dr Mahboob Hussain for this achievement. In his message, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that it is a matter of honour for Punjab University and the Department of History that a foreign student has studied and completed his work in the University.

LLB results announced

Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of LLB (3-year) Part-I, II & III supplementary examination 2022 and LLB (5-year) Part-I, II, III, IV and V supplementary examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.