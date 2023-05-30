ICC leaders arrive to secure World Cup participation

LAHORE: ICC General Manager Wasim Khan has said that the visit by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice to Lahore is primarily focused on Pakistan's involvement in the upcoming World Cup.

During a virtual press conference, Wasim acknowledged that discussions were ongoing regarding this matter. The political tensions between Pakistan and India have affected bilateral cricket between the two countries for several years.

Due to the strained relations, they have only played each other in multi-team events at neutral venues. The latest issue arose when India declined to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, expressing their preference for the tournament to be held in a neutral country. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened to boycott the World Cup in India if their proposal to host some Asia Cup matches on home soil was not accepted.

To address this situation and secure Pakistan's participation in the World Cup, International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay and CEO Geoff Allardice, arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday (today). They will meet with PCB Chairman Najam Sethi and other officials during their two-day visit to discuss the matter.

The ICC General Manager, Wasim Khan, stated that discussions were ongoing and it was up to the two countries and the ICC hierarchy to reach a conclusion. The dates and venues for the World Cup, scheduled to be played in October and November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

While the final decision rests with the two countries involved, as well as the ICC's hierarchy, Khan emphasized the importance of productive discussions. The officials will engage with the PCB hierarchy to discuss various areas related to Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

In addition to the World Cup discussions, there will also be talks regarding the proposed financial distribution model. The PCB has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed revenue distribution model for international cricket, which is set to be voted on during the ICC's next board meeting in June. The leaked figures indicate that India would receive the largest share, followed by England, Australia, and then Pakistan.