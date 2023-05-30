Mazari pledges all-out support for top performers

ISLAMABAD: As the curtains are about to fall on the 34th National Games, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari Monday announced all possible support for those athletes who showed extraordinary performance while hailing the contributions of all the leading stakeholders in making the event successful. Talking to the media here at the prize distribution ceremony of the National Games, the minister said that hard work and performance put in by elite athletes would not go to waste.

“All those making headlines will be fully supported in an effort to bring more laurels for the country while competing at international level. Considering the resources we have at our disposal, the efforts will be made to help top performers get additional training and international exposure. I hope and pray that those showing exceptional performance at the Games will keep on working hard for the coming international events.”

Besides participation in the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled to be held in China in September, Pakistan will also host the South Asian Games next year. “Some important events are around the corner. The exposure at the National Games will help these athletes train in a much better way for these international events.”

The minister also praised the role of Balochistan government, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and security agencies in making the Games a success. “The Games turned out to be a real success in many ways. The credit must go to Balochistan government, POA, security agencies and all those federations and departments involved in competition and organization. Balochistan Olympics Association deserved such an event which they hosted following a gap of 19 years.”

He also congratulated Balochistan Tennis president Justice Ejaz Yousaf and Pakistan Tennis Federation for hosting the event in Islamabad in a befitting manner. “It was really impressive to see arrangements here. The Games overall turned out to be a real success,” he said.

Mazari took a keen interest in Nooh Dastgeer Butt’s inclusion in the Games weightlifting event. Nooh competed in his weight category on Monday to mark his reentry into the national competition following a ban.

“Nooh deserved to be part of the Games. All those including POA who helped ensure Nooh’s participation in the Games deserve credit. There is a need for collective efforts from all stakeholders in ensuring systematic progress in sports. We are making our best efforts to take along all the stakeholders including POA before taking up decisions confronting sports promotion in the country.” The minister wished all the success to Sindh on hosting the 35th edition of the National Games in a two years’ time. “We wish all the success to Sindh which in two years’ time will host the Games.”