Wapda win five out of six tennis gold medals

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Sarah Mehboob were crowned champions and recipient of individual gold medals as Wapda scooped up five out of six medals following exciting finals in the 34th National Games here at the PTF Complex courts Monday.

Wapda won all but one gold medal at stake in the Games tennis event with Army winning their first gold medal in tennis in men’s doubles.

In what turned out to be an exciting men’s final, Aqeel beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Army) 7-5, 6-1 to retain his National Games gold medal. “I played my best tennis to beat Huzaifa. He played very well in both the sets but the actual fight was in the first set which went down to the wire. Once I won that, I knew that I had a chance. Irrespective of the second set’s scoreline, Huzaifa played well. But since I played the best tennis of my career, I emerged winner,” Aqeel told ‘The News’.

Women’s singles final turned out to be a real thriller as Sarah Mahboob (Wapda) beat Ushna Suhail (Wapda) 6-4, 3-6 (10-8). Both the women gave their best to take the upper hand. At the end Sarah, using her years of experience, edged out Ushna to win the title.

Sarah won three gold out of six as besides singles title, she won doubles and women team gold medals also. Wapda women won all three gold medals at the Games tennis while in men’s Aqeel Khan won individual and team gold. Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari was the guest of honour at the medal distribution ceremony.