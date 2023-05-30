LIIBS 2023 to start from May 31

ISLAMABAD: The 6th edition of Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2023 (LIIBS) would take place on May 31 and June 1, 2023 at a local hotel in Islamabad, a statement said on Monday. The summit is curated under a theme ‘The Big Rethink’, which is expected to bring together a spectacular array of national and international experts to rethink the conventional paradigms for the business world of the future. LIIBS 2023 is jointly hosted by Nutshell Conferences Group and Martin Dow Group, in strategic partnership with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Unity Foods Limited. The ministerial Keynote will be delivered by Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Minister of State, Ministry of Energy, whereas Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Power, will grace the summit as the guest of honor.

The two-day summit is planned to bringing together more than 50 eminent and renowned panelists belonging to diverse industries from across the globe. The primary agenda will entail discussions and solutions about the present and the future of digitalisation, healthcare, human resource, economic landscape, innovation, and investments through the 'Rethink’ lens.