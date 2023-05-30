SMEDA joins hands with CCP

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to join hands to create conducive policy environment for development of SME sector in the country, a statement said on Monday.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja, CEO SMEDA and Rahat Kaunain Hassan, chairperson of the CCP in a brainstorming session derived a set of common goals for economic prosperity of the country through SME development.

Khawaja proposed to form a joint group for ensuring achievements of the common goal of creating level playing field for sustainable growth of SMEs in the country. He also urged to exchange the research work conducted in both the organisations. He informed that SMEDA would soon launch its latest research report regarding Income Tax Regime on SMEs at Islamabad. The report could help the government ease income tax on SMEs, he added.

Rahat Kaunain Hassan informed that CCP was working to provide a fair play for businesses to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anticompetitive practices. For that purpose, she said, the commission was trying to enforce law without fear and favor for creating a level playing field for business in the country, the biggest part of which exists in the SME sector.