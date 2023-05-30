Gold sheds Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs1,700 per tola on Monday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs234,500 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs1,457 to Rs201,046. Gold rates dropped by $1 to $1,945 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates decreased by Rs50 to Rs2,850 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs42.87 to Rs2,443.41.
