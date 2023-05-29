Nasir, Ashab in squash final

KARACHI: Wapda’s Nasir Iqbal and Army’s Ashab Irfan set the title clash in the squash event of the National Games. In the individual category, Nasir defeated PAF’s M Ammad 11-4, 11-9, 11-7 in the first semifinal. Ashab beat PAF’s Waqar Mehboob 12-10, 11-4, 11-7 in the second semifinal. Nasir and Ashab will face each other in the final on Monday (today).
