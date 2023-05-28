CPWB takes 125 children under custody

Rawalpindi: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Rawalpindi under a grand operation took around 125 children into protective custody involved in begging and other activities. According to CPWB spokesman, the children were taken into custody during the last two months and found involved in begging on roads, shopping malls and collecting waste. He informed that that 22 children were found collecting waste, 14 begging and 28 in other unlawful activities had been taken into custody. He further informed that presently 81 children were present in the CPWB centre under legal custody, who were being provided food, education, shelter entertainment and other facilities.